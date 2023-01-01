1 Russian ruble to Samoan talas

Convert RUB to WST at the real exchange rate

1 rub
0.03 wst

1.00000 RUB = 0.03000 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Samoan Tala
1 RUB0.03000 WST
5 RUB0.15000 WST
10 RUB0.30001 WST
20 RUB0.60001 WST
50 RUB1.50003 WST
100 RUB3.00006 WST
250 RUB7.50015 WST
500 RUB15.00030 WST
1000 RUB30.00060 WST
2000 RUB60.00120 WST
5000 RUB150.00300 WST
10000 RUB300.00600 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Russian Ruble
1 WST33.33270 RUB
5 WST166.66350 RUB
10 WST333.32700 RUB
20 WST666.65400 RUB
50 WST1666.63500 RUB
100 WST3333.27000 RUB
250 WST8333.17500 RUB
500 WST16666.35000 RUB
1000 WST33332.70000 RUB
2000 WST66665.40000 RUB
5000 WST166663.50000 RUB
10000 WST333327.00000 RUB