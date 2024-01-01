Convert PHP to WST at the real exchange rate

100 Philippine pesos to Samoan talas

100 php
4.63 wst

₱1.000 PHP = WS$0.04634 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:05
 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.3740.9251.5040.7821,371.43156.8757.25
1 CAD0.72810.6741.0950.569998.166114.1785.277
1 EUR1.0811.48511.6250.8451,481.9169.5157.834
1 AUD0.6650.9140.61510.52911.864104.3064.82

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Philippine pesos to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Samoan Tala
1 PHP0,04634 WST
5 PHP0,23171 WST
10 PHP0,46343 WST
20 PHP0,92686 WST
50 PHP2,31714 WST
100 PHP4,63428 WST
250 PHP11,58570 WST
500 PHP23,17140 WST
1000 PHP46,34280 WST
2000 PHP92,68560 WST
5000 PHP231,71400 WST
10000 PHP463,42800 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Philippine Peso
1 WST21,57830 PHP
5 WST107,89150 PHP
10 WST215,78300 PHP
20 WST431,56600 PHP
50 WST1.078,91500 PHP
100 WST2.157,83000 PHP
250 WST5.394,57500 PHP
500 WST10.789,15000 PHP
1000 WST21.578,30000 PHP
2000 WST43.156,60000 PHP
5000 WST107.891,50000 PHP
10000 WST215.783,00000 PHP