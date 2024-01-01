Convert WST to PHP at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.10000 Samoan talas to Philippine pesos

10,000 wst
2,15,345 php

WS$1.000 WST = ₱21.53 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:56
Top currencies

 USDEURAUDZARCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD10.9311.50918.4671.3740.78483.5441.352
1 EUR1.07411.6219.8261.4760.84289.6931.452
1 AUD0.6630.617112.2360.9110.5255.3570.896
1 ZAR0.0540.050.08210.0740.0424.5240.073

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Samoan talas to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Philippine Peso
1 WST21,53450 PHP
5 WST107,67250 PHP
10 WST215,34500 PHP
20 WST430,69000 PHP
50 WST1.076,72500 PHP
100 WST2.153,45000 PHP
250 WST5.383,62500 PHP
500 WST10.767,25000 PHP
1000 WST21.534,50000 PHP
2000 WST43.069,00000 PHP
5000 WST107.672,50000 PHP
10000 WST215.345,00000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Samoan Tala
1 PHP0,04644 WST
5 PHP0,23219 WST
10 PHP0,46437 WST
20 PHP0,92874 WST
50 PHP2,32185 WST
100 PHP4,64370 WST
250 PHP11,60925 WST
500 PHP23,21850 WST
1000 PHP46,43700 WST
2000 PHP92,87400 WST
5000 PHP232,18500 WST
10000 PHP464,37000 WST