Convert PHP to UYU at the real exchange rate

20 Philippine pesos to Uruguayan pesos

20 php
13.34 uyu

₱1.000 PHP = $U0.6670 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:00
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.3740.9261.5040.7821,371.39156.8357.25
1 CAD0.72810.6741.0940.569998.064114.1415.276
1 EUR1.081.48511.6250.8451,481.72169.4557.833
1 AUD0.6650.9140.61510.52911.906104.2874.821

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Philippine pesos to Uruguayan pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UYU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to UYU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Philippine pesos

PHP to USD

PHP to CAD

PHP to EUR

PHP to AUD

PHP to GBP

PHP to KRW

PHP to JPY

PHP to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Uruguayan Peso
1 PHP0,66704 UYU
5 PHP3,33518 UYU
10 PHP6,67036 UYU
20 PHP13,34072 UYU
50 PHP33,35180 UYU
100 PHP66,70360 UYU
250 PHP166,75900 UYU
500 PHP333,51800 UYU
1000 PHP667,03600 UYU
2000 PHP1.334,07200 UYU
5000 PHP3.335,18000 UYU
10000 PHP6.670,36000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Philippine Peso
1 UYU1,49917 PHP
5 UYU7,49585 PHP
10 UYU14,99170 PHP
20 UYU29,98340 PHP
50 UYU74,95850 PHP
100 UYU149,91700 PHP
250 UYU374,79250 PHP
500 UYU749,58500 PHP
1000 UYU1.499,17000 PHP
2000 UYU2.998,34000 PHP
5000 UYU7.495,85000 PHP
10000 UYU14.991,70000 PHP