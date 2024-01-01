Convert UYU to PHP at the real exchange rate

500 Uruguayan pesos to Philippine pesos

500 uyu
745.90 php

$U1.000 UYU = ₱1.492 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:02
How to convert Uruguayan pesos to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UYU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UYU to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Philippine Peso
1 UYU1,49180 PHP
5 UYU7,45900 PHP
10 UYU14,91800 PHP
20 UYU29,83600 PHP
50 UYU74,59000 PHP
100 UYU149,18000 PHP
250 UYU372,95000 PHP
500 UYU745,90000 PHP
1000 UYU1.491,80000 PHP
2000 UYU2.983,60000 PHP
5000 UYU7.459,00000 PHP
10000 UYU14.918,00000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Uruguayan Peso
1 PHP0,67033 UYU
5 PHP3,35166 UYU
10 PHP6,70332 UYU
20 PHP13,40664 UYU
50 PHP33,51660 UYU
100 PHP67,03320 UYU
250 PHP167,58300 UYU
500 PHP335,16600 UYU
1000 PHP670,33200 UYU
2000 PHP1.340,66400 UYU
5000 PHP3.351,66000 UYU
10000 PHP6.703,32000 UYU