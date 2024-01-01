Convert UYU to PHP at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.1000 Uruguayan pesos to Philippine pesos

1,000 uyu
1,492.05 php

$U1.000 UYU = ₱1.492 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:01
How to convert Uruguayan pesos to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UYU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UYU to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Philippine Peso
1 UYU1,49205 PHP
5 UYU7,46025 PHP
10 UYU14,92050 PHP
20 UYU29,84100 PHP
50 UYU74,60250 PHP
100 UYU149,20500 PHP
250 UYU373,01250 PHP
500 UYU746,02500 PHP
1000 UYU1.492,05000 PHP
2000 UYU2.984,10000 PHP
5000 UYU7.460,25000 PHP
10000 UYU14.920,50000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Uruguayan Peso
1 PHP0,67022 UYU
5 PHP3,35110 UYU
10 PHP6,70219 UYU
20 PHP13,40438 UYU
50 PHP33,51095 UYU
100 PHP67,02190 UYU
250 PHP167,55475 UYU
500 PHP335,10950 UYU
1000 PHP670,21900 UYU
2000 PHP1.340,43800 UYU
5000 PHP3.351,09500 UYU
10000 PHP6.702,19000 UYU