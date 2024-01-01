20 Papua New Guinean kinas to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert PGK to LKR at the real exchange rate

20 pgk
1,579.39 lkr

K1.000 PGK = Sr78.97 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:07
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8451.08190.2811.4831.6230.96720.25
1 GBP1.18411.28106.8731.7561.9211.14423.971
1 USD0.9250.781183.5041.3721.5010.89418.73
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Papua New Guinean kinas to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PGK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PGK to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Papua New Guinean kinas

PGK to USD

PGK to EUR

PGK to GBP

PGK to INR

PGK to JPY

PGK to RUB

PGK to AUD

PGK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 PGK78,96940 LKR
5 PGK394,84700 LKR
10 PGK789,69400 LKR
20 PGK1.579,38800 LKR
50 PGK3.948,47000 LKR
100 PGK7.896,94000 LKR
250 PGK19.742,35000 LKR
500 PGK39.484,70000 LKR
1000 PGK78.969,40000 LKR
2000 PGK157.938,80000 LKR
5000 PGK394.847,00000 LKR
10000 PGK789.694,00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 LKR0,01266 PGK
5 LKR0,06332 PGK
10 LKR0,12663 PGK
20 LKR0,25326 PGK
50 LKR0,63316 PGK
100 LKR1,26631 PGK
250 LKR3,16578 PGK
500 LKR6,33155 PGK
1000 LKR12,66310 PGK
2000 LKR25,32620 PGK
5000 LKR63,31550 PGK
10000 LKR126,63100 PGK