Papua New Guinean kina to Sri Lankan rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Papua New Guinean kina to Sri Lankan rupees is currently 78,969 today, reflecting a -0.032% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Papua New Guinean kina has remained relatively stable, with a -0.380% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Papua New Guinean kina to Sri Lankan rupees has fluctuated between a high of 79,324 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 78,747 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.567% decrease in value.