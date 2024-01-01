Convert PEN to SHP at the real exchange rate

1 Peruvian nuevo sol to Saint Helena pounds

1 pen
0.21 shp

S/.1.000 PEN = £0.2071 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:17
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8451.08190.2711.4831.6220.96720.265
1 GBP1.18411.28106.8931.7561.9211.14523.997
1 USD0.9250.781183.5071.3721.5010.89418.747
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Peruvian nuevo sol

PEN to USD

PEN to EUR

PEN to GBP

PEN to INR

PEN to JPY

PEN to RUB

PEN to AUD

PEN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Saint Helena Pound
1 PEN0,20713 SHP
5 PEN1,03566 SHP
10 PEN2,07132 SHP
20 PEN4,14264 SHP
50 PEN10,35660 SHP
100 PEN20,71320 SHP
250 PEN51,78300 SHP
500 PEN103,56600 SHP
1000 PEN207,13200 SHP
2000 PEN414,26400 SHP
5000 PEN1.035,66000 SHP
10000 PEN2.071,32000 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 SHP4,82784 PEN
5 SHP24,13920 PEN
10 SHP48,27840 PEN
20 SHP96,55680 PEN
50 SHP241,39200 PEN
100 SHP482,78400 PEN
250 SHP1.206,96000 PEN
500 SHP2.413,92000 PEN
1000 SHP4.827,84000 PEN
2000 SHP9.655,68000 PEN
5000 SHP24.139,20000 PEN
10000 SHP48.278,40000 PEN