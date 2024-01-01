Convert PEN to MAD at the real exchange rate

500 Peruvian nuevo soles to Moroccan dirhams

500 pen
1,318.36 mad

S/.1.000 PEN = د.م.2.637 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:24
How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Moroccan Dirham
1 PEN2,63671 MAD
5 PEN13,18355 MAD
10 PEN26,36710 MAD
20 PEN52,73420 MAD
50 PEN131,83550 MAD
100 PEN263,67100 MAD
250 PEN659,17750 MAD
500 PEN1.318,35500 MAD
1000 PEN2.636,71000 MAD
2000 PEN5.273,42000 MAD
5000 PEN13.183,55000 MAD
10000 PEN26.367,10000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 MAD0,37926 PEN
5 MAD1,89630 PEN
10 MAD3,79260 PEN
20 MAD7,58520 PEN
50 MAD18,96300 PEN
100 MAD37,92600 PEN
250 MAD94,81500 PEN
500 MAD189,63000 PEN
1000 MAD379,26000 PEN
2000 MAD758,52000 PEN
5000 MAD1.896,30000 PEN
10000 MAD3.792,60000 PEN