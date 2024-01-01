20 Peruvian nuevo soles to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert PEN to KZT at the real exchange rate

20 pen
2,383.64 kzt

S/.1.000 PEN = ₸119.2 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:15
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8441.08190.3181.4841.6210.96720.289
1 GBP1.18411.281106.9831.7581.9211.14524.033
1 USD0.9250.781183.5161.3721.4990.89418.761
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.225

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Peruvian nuevo soles

PEN to USD

PEN to EUR

PEN to GBP

PEN to INR

PEN to JPY

PEN to RUB

PEN to AUD

PEN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 PEN119,18200 KZT
5 PEN595,91000 KZT
10 PEN1.191,82000 KZT
20 PEN2.383,64000 KZT
50 PEN5.959,10000 KZT
100 PEN11.918,20000 KZT
250 PEN29.795,50000 KZT
500 PEN59.591,00000 KZT
1000 PEN119.182,00000 KZT
2000 PEN238.364,00000 KZT
5000 PEN595.910,00000 KZT
10000 PEN1.191.820,00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 KZT0,00839 PEN
5 KZT0,04195 PEN
10 KZT0,08391 PEN
20 KZT0,16781 PEN
50 KZT0,41953 PEN
100 KZT0,83906 PEN
250 KZT2,09764 PEN
500 KZT4,19528 PEN
1000 KZT8,39056 PEN
2000 KZT16,78112 PEN
5000 KZT41,95280 PEN
10000 KZT83,90560 PEN