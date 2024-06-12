Peruvian nuevo sol to Kazakhstani tenges exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Peruvian nuevo sol to Kazakhstani tenges is currently 119,182 today, reflecting a -0.325% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Peruvian nuevo sol has remained relatively stable, with a -0.295% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Peruvian nuevo sol to Kazakhstani tenges has fluctuated between a high of 119,655 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 118,658 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a -0.457% decrease in value.