1 Kazakhstani tenge to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert KZT to PEN at the real exchange rate

1 kzt
0.01 pen

1.00000 KZT = 0.00812 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:29
Wise

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 KZT0.00812 PEN
5 KZT0.04061 PEN
10 KZT0.08122 PEN
20 KZT0.16244 PEN
50 KZT0.40610 PEN
100 KZT0.81219 PEN
250 KZT2.03048 PEN
500 KZT4.06096 PEN
1000 KZT8.12193 PEN
2000 KZT16.24386 PEN
5000 KZT40.60965 PEN
10000 KZT81.21930 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 PEN123.12300 KZT
5 PEN615.61500 KZT
10 PEN1231.23000 KZT
20 PEN2462.46000 KZT
50 PEN6156.15000 KZT
100 PEN12312.30000 KZT
250 PEN30780.75000 KZT
500 PEN61561.50000 KZT
1000 PEN123123.00000 KZT
2000 PEN246246.00000 KZT
5000 PEN615615.00000 KZT
10000 PEN1231230.00000 KZT