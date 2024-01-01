Convert PEN to JPY at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Japanese yen
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Japanese Yen
|1 PEN
|41,46620 JPY
|5 PEN
|207,33100 JPY
|10 PEN
|414,66200 JPY
|20 PEN
|829,32400 JPY
|50 PEN
|2.073,31000 JPY
|100 PEN
|4.146,62000 JPY
|250 PEN
|10.366,55000 JPY
|500 PEN
|20.733,10000 JPY
|1000 PEN
|41.466,20000 JPY
|2000 PEN
|82.932,40000 JPY
|5000 PEN
|207.331,00000 JPY
|10000 PEN
|414.662,00000 JPY
|Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
|100 JPY
|2,41160 PEN
|1000 JPY
|24,11600 PEN
|1500 JPY
|36,17400 PEN
|2000 JPY
|48,23200 PEN
|3000 JPY
|72,34800 PEN
|5000 JPY
|120,58000 PEN
|5400 JPY
|130,22640 PEN
|10000 JPY
|241,16000 PEN
|15000 JPY
|361,74000 PEN
|20000 JPY
|482,32000 PEN
|25000 JPY
|602,90000 PEN
|30000 JPY
|723,48000 PEN