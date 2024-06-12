Peruvian nuevo sol to Japanese yen exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Peruvian nuevo sol to Japanese yen is currently 41,482 today, reflecting a -0.313% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Peruvian nuevo sol has remained relatively stable, with a -0.459% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Peruvian nuevo sol to Japanese yen has fluctuated between a high of 41,841 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 41,266 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -0.957% decrease in value.