Convert PEN to JPY at the real exchange rate

10 Peruvian nuevo soles to Japanese yen

10 pen
415 jpy

S/.1.000 PEN = ¥41.48 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:02
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8441.08290.3151.4831.620.96720.282
1 GBP1.18511.282107.0121.7571.921.14624.031
1 USD0.9250.78183.5051.3711.4980.89418.752
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.225

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Peruvian nuevo soles

PEN to USD

PEN to EUR

PEN to GBP

PEN to INR

PEN to JPY

PEN to RUB

PEN to AUD

PEN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Japanese Yen
1 PEN41,48360 JPY
5 PEN207,41800 JPY
10 PEN414,83600 JPY
20 PEN829,67200 JPY
50 PEN2.074,18000 JPY
100 PEN4.148,36000 JPY
250 PEN10.370,90000 JPY
500 PEN20.741,80000 JPY
1000 PEN41.483,60000 JPY
2000 PEN82.967,20000 JPY
5000 PEN207.418,00000 JPY
10000 PEN414.836,00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
100 JPY2,41059 PEN
1000 JPY24,10590 PEN
1500 JPY36,15885 PEN
2000 JPY48,21180 PEN
3000 JPY72,31770 PEN
5000 JPY120,52950 PEN
5400 JPY130,17186 PEN
10000 JPY241,05900 PEN
15000 JPY361,58850 PEN
20000 JPY482,11800 PEN
25000 JPY602,64750 PEN
30000 JPY723,17700 PEN