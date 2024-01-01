Convert OMR to THB at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.10000 Omani rials to Thai bahts

10,000 omr
9,46,973 thb

ر.ع.1.000 OMR = ฿94.70 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:38
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8441.08590.5381.4841.6190.96620.519
1 GBP1.18511.285107.2951.7591.9191.14524.317
1 USD0.9220.778183.4691.3681.4930.89118.917
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.227

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Omani rials to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select OMR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current OMR to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Omani rials

OMR to USD

OMR to EUR

OMR to GBP

OMR to INR

OMR to JPY

OMR to RUB

OMR to AUD

OMR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Thai Baht
1 OMR94,69730 THB
5 OMR473,48650 THB
10 OMR946,97300 THB
20 OMR1.893,94600 THB
50 OMR4.734,86500 THB
100 OMR9.469,73000 THB
250 OMR23.674,32500 THB
500 OMR47.348,65000 THB
1000 OMR94.697,30000 THB
2000 OMR189.394,60000 THB
5000 OMR473.486,50000 THB
10000 OMR946.973,00000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Omani Rial
1 THB0,01056 OMR
5 THB0,05280 OMR
10 THB0,10560 OMR
20 THB0,21120 OMR
50 THB0,52800 OMR
100 THB1,05600 OMR
250 THB2,64000 OMR
500 THB5,28000 OMR
1000 THB10,56000 OMR
2000 THB21,12000 OMR
5000 THB52,80000 OMR
10000 THB105,60000 OMR