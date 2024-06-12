Omani rial to Thai bahts exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Omani rial to Thai bahts is currently 94,697 today, reflecting a -0.786% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Omani rial has remained relatively stable, with a -0.501% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Omani rial to Thai bahts has fluctuated between a high of 95,922 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 94,403 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -0.712% decrease in value.