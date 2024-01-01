5 Omani rials to Seychellois rupees

Convert OMR to SCR at the real exchange rate

5 omr
176.00 scr

ر.ع.1.000 OMR = ₨35.20 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:26
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Seychellois Rupee
1 OMR35,20050 SCR
5 OMR176,00250 SCR
10 OMR352,00500 SCR
20 OMR704,01000 SCR
50 OMR1.760,02500 SCR
100 OMR3.520,05000 SCR
250 OMR8.800,12500 SCR
500 OMR17.600,25000 SCR
1000 OMR35.200,50000 SCR
2000 OMR70.401,00000 SCR
5000 OMR176.002,50000 SCR
10000 OMR352.005,00000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Omani Rial
1 SCR0,02841 OMR
5 SCR0,14204 OMR
10 SCR0,28409 OMR
20 SCR0,56817 OMR
50 SCR1,42044 OMR
100 SCR2,84087 OMR
250 SCR7,10218 OMR
500 SCR14,20435 OMR
1000 SCR28,40870 OMR
2000 SCR56,81740 OMR
5000 SCR142,04350 OMR
10000 SCR284,08700 OMR