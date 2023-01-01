amount-spellout.10000 Seychellois rupees to Omani rials

Convert SCR to OMR at the real exchange rate

10000 scr
270.785 omr

1.00000 SCR = 0.02708 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:14
How to convert Seychellois rupees to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Omani Rial
1 SCR0.02708 OMR
5 SCR0.13539 OMR
10 SCR0.27078 OMR
20 SCR0.54157 OMR
50 SCR1.35392 OMR
100 SCR2.70785 OMR
250 SCR6.76962 OMR
500 SCR13.53925 OMR
1000 SCR27.07850 OMR
2000 SCR54.15700 OMR
5000 SCR135.39250 OMR
10000 SCR270.78500 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Seychellois Rupee
1 OMR36.92970 SCR
5 OMR184.64850 SCR
10 OMR369.29700 SCR
20 OMR738.59400 SCR
50 OMR1846.48500 SCR
100 OMR3692.97000 SCR
250 OMR9232.42500 SCR
500 OMR18464.85000 SCR
1000 OMR36929.70000 SCR
2000 OMR73859.40000 SCR
5000 OMR184648.50000 SCR
10000 OMR369297.00000 SCR