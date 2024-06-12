Omani rial to Seychellois rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Omani rial to Seychellois rupees is currently 35,201 today, reflecting a -1.248% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Omani rial has remained relatively stable, with a 0.309% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Omani rial to Seychellois rupees has fluctuated between a high of 37,901 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 34,739 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 7.852% increase in value.