Convert OMR to PEN at the real exchange rate

Omani rials to Peruvian nuevo soles today

1000 omr
9815.32 pen

ر.ع.1.000 OMR = S/.9.815 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:05
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8435251.082490.34211.482181.619870.96579520.5074
1 GBP1.185511.28325107.1061.757221.920461.1449524.3127
1 USD0.923850.779271183.46461.369351.496560.8922518.9462
1 INR0.0110690.009336550.011981110.01640640.01793050.01069020.226997

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Omani rials to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select OMR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current OMR to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Omani rial

OMR to USD

OMR to EUR

OMR to GBP

OMR to INR

OMR to JPY

OMR to RUB

OMR to AUD

OMR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 OMR9.81532 PEN
5 OMR49.07660 PEN
10 OMR98.15320 PEN
20 OMR196.30640 PEN
50 OMR490.76600 PEN
100 OMR981.53200 PEN
250 OMR2453.83000 PEN
500 OMR4907.66000 PEN
1000 OMR9815.32000 PEN
2000 OMR19630.64000 PEN
5000 OMR49076.60000 PEN
10000 OMR98153.20000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Omani Rial
1 PEN0.10188 OMR
5 PEN0.50941 OMR
10 PEN1.01882 OMR
20 PEN2.03764 OMR
50 PEN5.09410 OMR
100 PEN10.18820 OMR
250 PEN25.47050 OMR
500 PEN50.94100 OMR
1000 PEN101.88200 OMR
2000 PEN203.76400 OMR
5000 PEN509.41000 OMR
10000 PEN1018.82000 OMR