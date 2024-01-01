Convert OMR to PEN at the real exchange rate

1 Omani rial to Peruvian nuevo soles

1 omr
9.77 pen

ر.ع.1.000 OMR = S/.9.773 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:06
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8441.08290.3551.4821.620.96620.51
1 GBP1.18511.283107.1071.7571.921.14524.313
1 USD0.9240.779183.4721.3691.4970.89218.948
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.227

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Omani rials to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select OMR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current OMR to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Omani rial

OMR to USD

OMR to EUR

OMR to GBP

OMR to INR

OMR to JPY

OMR to RUB

OMR to AUD

OMR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 OMR9,77311 PEN
5 OMR48,86555 PEN
10 OMR97,73110 PEN
20 OMR195,46220 PEN
50 OMR488,65550 PEN
100 OMR977,31100 PEN
250 OMR2.443,27750 PEN
500 OMR4.886,55500 PEN
1000 OMR9.773,11000 PEN
2000 OMR19.546,22000 PEN
5000 OMR48.865,55000 PEN
10000 OMR97.731,10000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Omani Rial
1 PEN0,10232 OMR
5 PEN0,51161 OMR
10 PEN1,02322 OMR
20 PEN2,04644 OMR
50 PEN5,11610 OMR
100 PEN10,23220 OMR
250 PEN25,58050 OMR
500 PEN51,16100 OMR
1000 PEN102,32200 OMR
2000 PEN204,64400 OMR
5000 PEN511,61000 OMR
10000 PEN1.023,22000 OMR