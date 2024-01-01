Convert MXN to RUB at the real exchange rate

1 Mexican peso to Russian rubles

1 mxn
4.80 rub

Mex$1.000 MXN = руб4.800 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:10
How to convert Mexican pesos to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Russian Ruble
1 MXN4,80015 RUB
5 MXN24,00075 RUB
10 MXN48,00150 RUB
20 MXN96,00300 RUB
50 MXN240,00750 RUB
100 MXN480,01500 RUB
250 MXN1.200,03750 RUB
500 MXN2.400,07500 RUB
1000 MXN4.800,15000 RUB
2000 MXN9.600,30000 RUB
5000 MXN24.000,75000 RUB
10000 MXN48.001,50000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Mexican Peso
1 RUB0,20833 MXN
5 RUB1,04164 MXN
10 RUB2,08327 MXN
20 RUB4,16654 MXN
50 RUB10,41635 MXN
100 RUB20,83270 MXN
250 RUB52,08175 MXN
500 RUB104,16350 MXN
1000 RUB208,32700 MXN
2000 RUB416,65400 MXN
5000 RUB1.041,63500 MXN
10000 RUB2.083,27000 MXN