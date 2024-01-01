Convert MXN to PKR at the real exchange rate

5,000 Mexican pesos to Pakistani rupees

5,000 mxn
74,956.50 pkr

Mex$1.000 MXN = ₨14.99 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:00
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADINRGBPCHFAUDBRL
1 USD10.9321.37683.5780.7850.8981.5155.362
1 EUR1.07411.47789.7250.8430.9641.6275.756
1 CAD0.7270.677160.7380.5710.6531.1013.897
1 INR0.0120.0110.01610.0090.0110.0180.064

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican pesos

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Pakistani Rupee
1 MXN14,99130 PKR
5 MXN74,95650 PKR
10 MXN149,91300 PKR
20 MXN299,82600 PKR
50 MXN749,56500 PKR
100 MXN1.499,13000 PKR
250 MXN3.747,82500 PKR
500 MXN7.495,65000 PKR
1000 MXN14.991,30000 PKR
2000 MXN29.982,60000 PKR
5000 MXN74.956,50000 PKR
10000 MXN149.913,00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Mexican Peso
1 PKR0,06671 MXN
5 PKR0,33353 MXN
10 PKR0,66705 MXN
20 PKR1,33411 MXN
50 PKR3,33526 MXN
100 PKR6,67053 MXN
250 PKR16,67633 MXN
500 PKR33,35265 MXN
1000 PKR66,70530 MXN
2000 PKR133,41060 MXN
5000 PKR333,52650 MXN
10000 PKR667,05300 MXN