Mexican peso to Pakistani rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mexican peso to Pakistani rupees is currently 14,991 today, reflecting a -0.978% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mexican peso has remained relatively stable, with a -4.513% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mexican peso to Pakistani rupees has fluctuated between a high of 15,972 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 14,991 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a -1.991% decrease in value.