Convert PKR to MXN at the real exchange rate

500 Pakistani rupees to Mexican pesos

500 pkr
33.74 mxn

₨1.000 PKR = Mex$0.06749 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:15
Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.92583.5430.7823.6731.3743.75232.304
1 EUR1.081190.280.8453.9691.4854.05434.909
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0440.0160.0450.387
1 GBP1.2781.183106.80514.6961.7574.79641.299

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Pakistani rupees

PKR to USD

PKR to EUR

PKR to INR

PKR to GBP

PKR to AED

PKR to CAD

PKR to SAR

PKR to TRY

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bank

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Mexican Peso
1 PKR0,06749 MXN
5 PKR0,33745 MXN
10 PKR0,67489 MXN
20 PKR1,34978 MXN
50 PKR3,37445 MXN
100 PKR6,74890 MXN
250 PKR16,87225 MXN
500 PKR33,74450 MXN
1000 PKR67,48900 MXN
2000 PKR134,97800 MXN
5000 PKR337,44500 MXN
10000 PKR674,89000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Pakistani Rupee
1 MXN14,81720 PKR
5 MXN74,08600 PKR
10 MXN148,17200 PKR
20 MXN296,34400 PKR
50 MXN740,86000 PKR
100 MXN1.481,72000 PKR
250 MXN3.704,30000 PKR
500 MXN7.408,60000 PKR
1000 MXN14.817,20000 PKR
2000 MXN29.634,40000 PKR
5000 MXN74.086,00000 PKR
10000 MXN148.172,00000 PKR