5,000 Mexican pesos to Indian rupees
Convert MXN to INR at the real exchange rate
Loading
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Mexican pesos to Indian rupees
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Mexican pesos
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Mexican Peso
|1 INR
|0,22149 MXN
|5 INR
|1,10747 MXN
|10 INR
|2,21494 MXN
|20 INR
|4,42988 MXN
|50 INR
|11,07470 MXN
|100 INR
|22,14940 MXN
|250 INR
|55,37350 MXN
|300 INR
|66,44820 MXN
|500 INR
|110,74700 MXN
|600 INR
|132,89640 MXN
|1000 INR
|221,49400 MXN
|2000 INR
|442,98800 MXN
|5000 INR
|1.107,47000 MXN
|10000 INR
|2.214,94000 MXN
|25000 INR
|5.537,35000 MXN
|50000 INR
|11.074,70000 MXN
|100000 INR
|22.149,40000 MXN
|1000000 INR
|221.494,00000 MXN
|1000000000 INR
|221.494.000,00000 MXN