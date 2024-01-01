5 Mexican pesos to Indian rupees

Convert MXN to INR at the real exchange rate

5 mxn
22.57 inr

Mex$1.000 MXN = ₹4.515 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:37
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADINRGBPCHFAUDBRL
1 USD10.9311.37683.6040.7850.8981.5145.366
1 EUR1.07411.47889.8040.8430.9641.6265.764
1 CAD0.7270.677160.7750.5710.6521.13.901
1 INR0.0120.0110.01610.0090.0110.0180.064

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican pesos

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Indian Rupee
1 MXN4,51479 INR
5 MXN22,57395 INR
10 MXN45,14790 INR
20 MXN90,29580 INR
50 MXN225,73950 INR
100 MXN451,47900 INR
250 MXN1.128,69750 INR
500 MXN2.257,39500 INR
1000 MXN4.514,79000 INR
2000 MXN9.029,58000 INR
5000 MXN22.573,95000 INR
10000 MXN45.147,90000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Mexican Peso
1 INR0,22149 MXN
5 INR1,10747 MXN
10 INR2,21494 MXN
20 INR4,42988 MXN
50 INR11,07470 MXN
100 INR22,14940 MXN
250 INR55,37350 MXN
300 INR66,44820 MXN
500 INR110,74700 MXN
600 INR132,89640 MXN
1000 INR221,49400 MXN
2000 INR442,98800 MXN
5000 INR1.107,47000 MXN
10000 INR2.214,94000 MXN
25000 INR5.537,35000 MXN
50000 INR11.074,70000 MXN
100000 INR22.149,40000 MXN
1000000 INR221.494,00000 MXN
1000000000 INR221.494.000,00000 MXN