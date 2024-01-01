Convert MXN to ILS at the real exchange rate

Mexican pesos to Israeli new sheqels today

1000 mxn
200.29 ils

Mex$1.000 MXN = ₪0.2003 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:56
Wise

How to convert Mexican pesos to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Israeli New Sheqel
1 MXN0.20029 ILS
5 MXN1.00143 ILS
10 MXN2.00287 ILS
20 MXN4.00574 ILS
50 MXN10.01435 ILS
100 MXN20.02870 ILS
250 MXN50.07175 ILS
500 MXN100.14350 ILS
1000 MXN200.28700 ILS
2000 MXN400.57400 ILS
5000 MXN1001.43500 ILS
10000 MXN2002.87000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Mexican Peso
1 ILS4.99284 MXN
5 ILS24.96420 MXN
10 ILS49.92840 MXN
20 ILS99.85680 MXN
50 ILS249.64200 MXN
100 ILS499.28400 MXN
250 ILS1248.21000 MXN
500 ILS2496.42000 MXN
1000 ILS4992.84000 MXN
2000 ILS9985.68000 MXN
5000 ILS24964.20000 MXN
10000 ILS49928.40000 MXN