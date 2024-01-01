10 Mexican pesos to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert MXN to BTN at the real exchange rate

10 mxn
45.15 btn

Mex$1.000 MXN = Nu.4.515 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:06
Top currencies

 USDEURCADINRGBPCHFAUDBRL
1 USD10.931051.375683.60620.7849910.89781.513435.3664
1 EUR1.0740511.4774689.79720.843140.9642951.62555.76378
1 CAD0.7269560.676836160.7780.5706540.6526611.10023.90113
1 INR0.01196080.01113620.016453310.009389150.01073840.01810190.0641866

Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 MXN4.51482 BTN
5 MXN22.57410 BTN
10 MXN45.14820 BTN
20 MXN90.29640 BTN
50 MXN225.74100 BTN
100 MXN451.48200 BTN
250 MXN1128.70500 BTN
500 MXN2257.41000 BTN
1000 MXN4514.82000 BTN
2000 MXN9029.64000 BTN
5000 MXN22574.10000 BTN
10000 MXN45148.20000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Mexican Peso
1 BTN0.22149 MXN
5 BTN1.10746 MXN
10 BTN2.21493 MXN
20 BTN4.42986 MXN
50 BTN11.07465 MXN
100 BTN22.14930 MXN
250 BTN55.37325 MXN
500 BTN110.74650 MXN
1000 BTN221.49300 MXN
2000 BTN442.98600 MXN
5000 BTN1107.46500 MXN
10000 BTN2214.93000 MXN