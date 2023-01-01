2000 Moroccan dirhams to Lebanese pounds

Convert MAD to LBP at the real exchange rate

2.000 mad
3.042.060 lbp

1.00000 MAD = 1521.03000 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Lebanese pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to LBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Lebanese Pound
1 MAD1521.03000 LBP
5 MAD7605.15000 LBP
10 MAD15210.30000 LBP
20 MAD30420.60000 LBP
50 MAD76051.50000 LBP
100 MAD152103.00000 LBP
250 MAD380257.50000 LBP
500 MAD760515.00000 LBP
1000 MAD1521030.00000 LBP
2000 MAD3042060.00000 LBP
5000 MAD7605150.00000 LBP
10000 MAD15210300.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Moroccan Dirham
1 LBP0.00066 MAD
5 LBP0.00329 MAD
10 LBP0.00657 MAD
20 LBP0.01315 MAD
50 LBP0.03287 MAD
100 LBP0.06574 MAD
250 LBP0.16436 MAD
500 LBP0.32872 MAD
1000 LBP0.65745 MAD
2000 LBP1.31490 MAD
5000 LBP3.28725 MAD
10000 LBP6.57449 MAD