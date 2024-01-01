2,000 Moroccan dirhams to Lebanese pounds

Convert MAD to LBP at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = ل.ل.8,956 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:11
MAD to LBP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

LBP
1 MAD to LBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High9,142.92009,294.2000
Low8,945.07008,945.0700
Average9,044.83739,133.3717
Change-0.92%-3.19%
1 MAD to LBP stats

The performance of MAD to LBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9,142.9200 and a 30 day low of 8,945.0700. This means the 30 day average was 9,044.8373. The change for MAD to LBP was -0.92.

The performance of MAD to LBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9,294.2000 and a 90 day low of 8,945.0700. This means the 90 day average was 9,133.3717. The change for MAD to LBP was -3.19.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Lebanese Pound
1 MAD8,955.64000 LBP
5 MAD44,778.20000 LBP
10 MAD89,556.40000 LBP
20 MAD179,112.80000 LBP
50 MAD447,782.00000 LBP
100 MAD895,564.00000 LBP
250 MAD2,238,910.00000 LBP
500 MAD4,477,820.00000 LBP
1000 MAD8,955,640.00000 LBP
2000 MAD17,911,280.00000 LBP
5000 MAD44,778,200.00000 LBP
10000 MAD89,556,400.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Moroccan Dirham
1 LBP0.00011 MAD
5 LBP0.00056 MAD
10 LBP0.00112 MAD
20 LBP0.00223 MAD
50 LBP0.00558 MAD
100 LBP0.01117 MAD
250 LBP0.02792 MAD
500 LBP0.05583 MAD
1000 LBP0.11166 MAD
2000 LBP0.22332 MAD
5000 LBP0.55831 MAD
10000 LBP1.11661 MAD