5.000 lsl
733,44 wst

1.00000 LSL = 0.14669 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Samoan Tala
1 LSL0.14669 WST
5 LSL0.73344 WST
10 LSL1.46687 WST
20 LSL2.93374 WST
50 LSL7.33435 WST
100 LSL14.66870 WST
250 LSL36.67175 WST
500 LSL73.34350 WST
1000 LSL146.68700 WST
2000 LSL293.37400 WST
5000 LSL733.43500 WST
10000 LSL1466.87000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Lesotho Loti
1 WST6.81722 LSL
5 WST34.08610 LSL
10 WST68.17220 LSL
20 WST136.34440 LSL
50 WST340.86100 LSL
100 WST681.72200 LSL
250 WST1704.30500 LSL
500 WST3408.61000 LSL
1000 WST6817.22000 LSL
2000 WST13634.44000 LSL
5000 WST34086.10000 LSL
10000 WST68172.20000 LSL