10000 kzt
2364 xpf

1.00000 KZT = 0.23639 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / CFP Franc
1 KZT0.23639 XPF
5 KZT1.18195 XPF
10 KZT2.36391 XPF
20 KZT4.72782 XPF
50 KZT11.81955 XPF
100 KZT23.63910 XPF
250 KZT59.09775 XPF
500 KZT118.19550 XPF
1000 KZT236.39100 XPF
2000 KZT472.78200 XPF
5000 KZT1181.95500 XPF
10000 KZT2363.91000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 XPF4.23029 KZT
5 XPF21.15145 KZT
10 XPF42.30290 KZT
20 XPF84.60580 KZT
50 XPF211.51450 KZT
100 XPF423.02900 KZT
250 XPF1057.57250 KZT
500 XPF2115.14500 KZT
1000 XPF4230.29000 KZT
2000 XPF8460.58000 KZT
5000 XPF21151.45000 KZT
10000 XPF42302.90000 KZT