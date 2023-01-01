250 Kazakhstani tenges to Serbian dinars

1.00000 KZT = 0.23253 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:47
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Serbian Dinar
1 KZT0.23253 RSD
5 KZT1.16263 RSD
10 KZT2.32525 RSD
20 KZT4.65050 RSD
50 KZT11.62625 RSD
100 KZT23.25250 RSD
250 KZT58.13125 RSD
500 KZT116.26250 RSD
1000 KZT232.52500 RSD
2000 KZT465.05000 RSD
5000 KZT1162.62500 RSD
10000 KZT2325.25000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 RSD4.30061 KZT
5 RSD21.50305 KZT
10 RSD43.00610 KZT
20 RSD86.01220 KZT
50 RSD215.03050 KZT
100 RSD430.06100 KZT
250 RSD1075.15250 KZT
500 RSD2150.30500 KZT
1000 RSD4300.61000 KZT
2000 RSD8601.22000 KZT
5000 RSD21503.05000 KZT
10000 RSD43006.10000 KZT