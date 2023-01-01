amount-spellout.1000 Kazakhstani tenges to Nepalese rupees

Convert KZT to NPR at the real exchange rate

1.000 kzt
291,76 npr

1.00000 KZT = 0.29176 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:32
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Nepalese Rupee
1 KZT0.29176 NPR
5 KZT1.45880 NPR
10 KZT2.91760 NPR
20 KZT5.83520 NPR
50 KZT14.58800 NPR
100 KZT29.17600 NPR
250 KZT72.94000 NPR
500 KZT145.88000 NPR
1000 KZT291.76000 NPR
2000 KZT583.52000 NPR
5000 KZT1458.80000 NPR
10000 KZT2917.60000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 NPR3.42747 KZT
5 NPR17.13735 KZT
10 NPR34.27470 KZT
20 NPR68.54940 KZT
50 NPR171.37350 KZT
100 NPR342.74700 KZT
250 NPR856.86750 KZT
500 NPR1713.73500 KZT
1000 NPR3427.47000 KZT
2000 NPR6854.94000 KZT
5000 NPR17137.35000 KZT
10000 NPR34274.70000 KZT