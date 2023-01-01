500 Kazakhstani tenges to Cambodian riels

Convert KZT to KHR at the real exchange rate

500 kzt
4480.81 khr

1.00000 KZT = 8.96161 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:03
How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Cambodian riels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KHR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to KHR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenges

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Cambodian Riel
1 KZT8.96161 KHR
5 KZT44.80805 KHR
10 KZT89.61610 KHR
20 KZT179.23220 KHR
50 KZT448.08050 KHR
100 KZT896.16100 KHR
250 KZT2240.40250 KHR
500 KZT4480.80500 KHR
1000 KZT8961.61000 KHR
2000 KZT17923.22000 KHR
5000 KZT44808.05000 KHR
10000 KZT89616.10000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 KHR0.11159 KZT
5 KHR0.55794 KZT
10 KHR1.11587 KZT
20 KHR2.23174 KZT
50 KHR5.57935 KZT
100 KHR11.15870 KZT
250 KHR27.89675 KZT
500 KHR55.79350 KZT
1000 KHR111.58700 KZT
2000 KHR223.17400 KZT
5000 KHR557.93500 KZT
10000 KHR1115.87000 KZT