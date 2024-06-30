Kazakhstani tenge to Cambodian riels Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Kazakhstani tenge to Cambodian riels history summary. This is the Kazakhstani tenge (KZT) to Cambodian riels (KHR) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of KZT and KHR historical data from 30-06-2019 to 30-06-2024.
Kazakhstani tenge to Cambodian riels exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Kazakhstani tenge to Cambodian riels is currently 8,691 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kazakhstani tenge has remained relatively stable, with a -1.684% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Kazakhstani tenge to Cambodian riels has fluctuated between a high of 8,866 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 8,683 on 28-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-06-2024, with a -0.846% decrease in value.
How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Cambodian riels
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KHR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to KHR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
