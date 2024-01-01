1 Cambodian riel to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert KHR to KZT at the real exchange rate

1 khr
0.12 kzt

៛1.000 KHR = ₸0.1151 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:49
1 KHR to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.11510.1151
Low0.10880.1079
Average0.11090.1098
Change5.39%3.92%
1 KHR to KZT stats

The performance of KHR to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1151 and a 30 day low of 0.1088. This means the 30 day average was 0.1109. The change for KHR to KZT was 5.39.

The performance of KHR to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1151 and a 90 day low of 0.1079. This means the 90 day average was 0.1098. The change for KHR to KZT was 3.92.

Top currencies

 USDCADAUDEURCNYCZKINRGBP
1 USD11.3681.4990.9337.26723.37183.3620.791
1 CAD0.73111.0960.6825.31317.08660.9410.578
1 AUD0.6670.91210.6234.84715.58855.6020.527
1 EUR1.0711.4661.60617.78625.0489.3090.847

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 KHR0,11506 KZT
5 KHR0,57529 KZT
10 KHR1,15058 KZT
20 KHR2,30116 KZT
50 KHR5,75290 KZT
100 KHR11,50580 KZT
250 KHR28,76450 KZT
500 KHR57,52900 KZT
1000 KHR115,05800 KZT
2000 KHR230,11600 KZT
5000 KHR575,29000 KZT
10000 KHR1.150,58000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Cambodian Riel
1 KZT8,69124 KHR
5 KZT43,45620 KHR
10 KZT86,91240 KHR
20 KZT173,82480 KHR
50 KZT434,56200 KHR
100 KZT869,12400 KHR
250 KZT2.172,81000 KHR
500 KZT4.345,62000 KHR
1000 KZT8.691,24000 KHR
2000 KZT17.382,48000 KHR
5000 KZT43.456,20000 KHR
10000 KZT86.912,40000 KHR