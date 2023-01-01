100 Kazakhstani tenges to Kyrgystani soms

Convert KZT to KGS at the real exchange rate

100 kzt
19,53 kgs

1.00000 KZT = 0.19526 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:31
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Kyrgystani Som
1 KZT0.19526 KGS
5 KZT0.97628 KGS
10 KZT1.95255 KGS
20 KZT3.90510 KGS
50 KZT9.76275 KGS
100 KZT19.52550 KGS
250 KZT48.81375 KGS
500 KZT97.62750 KGS
1000 KZT195.25500 KGS
2000 KZT390.51000 KGS
5000 KZT976.27500 KGS
10000 KZT1952.55000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 KGS5.12151 KZT
5 KGS25.60755 KZT
10 KGS51.21510 KZT
20 KGS102.43020 KZT
50 KGS256.07550 KZT
100 KGS512.15100 KZT
250 KGS1280.37750 KZT
500 KGS2560.75500 KZT
1000 KGS5121.51000 KZT
2000 KGS10243.02000 KZT
5000 KGS25607.55000 KZT
10000 KGS51215.10000 KZT