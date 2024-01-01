100 Kyrgystani soms to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert KGS to KZT at the real exchange rate

100 kgs
547.14 kzt

Лв1.000 KGS = ₸5.471 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:25
1 KGS to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.47145.4714
Low5.09654.9544
Average5.22555.0786
Change7.36%9.29%
1 KGS to KZT stats

The performance of KGS to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.4714 and a 30 day low of 5.0965. This means the 30 day average was 5.2255. The change for KGS to KZT was 7.36.

The performance of KGS to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.4714 and a 90 day low of 4.9544. This means the 90 day average was 5.0786. The change for KGS to KZT was 9.29.

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADAUDEURINRAEDCHF
1 USD10.7911.3681.4990.93383.3623.6730.899
1 GBP1.26511.731.8961.18105.4114.6451.136
1 CAD0.7310.57811.0960.68260.9412.6850.657
1 AUD0.6670.5270.91210.62355.6022.450.599

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Kyrgystani soms to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kyrgystani soms

KGS to USD

KGS to GBP

KGS to CAD

KGS to AUD

KGS to EUR

KGS to INR

KGS to AED

KGS to CHF

Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 KGS5,47143 KZT
5 KGS27,35715 KZT
10 KGS54,71430 KZT
20 KGS109,42860 KZT
50 KGS273,57150 KZT
100 KGS547,14300 KZT
250 KGS1.367,85750 KZT
500 KGS2.735,71500 KZT
1000 KGS5.471,43000 KZT
2000 KGS10.942,86000 KZT
5000 KGS27.357,15000 KZT
10000 KGS54.714,30000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Kyrgystani Som
1 KZT0,18277 KGS
5 KZT0,91384 KGS
10 KZT1,82768 KGS
20 KZT3,65536 KGS
50 KZT9,13840 KGS
100 KZT18,27680 KGS
250 KZT45,69200 KGS
500 KZT91,38400 KGS
1000 KZT182,76800 KGS
2000 KZT365,53600 KGS
5000 KZT913,84000 KGS
10000 KZT1.827,68000 KGS