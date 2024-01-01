Kazakhstani tenges to Jamaican dollars today

Convert KZT to JMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 kzt
329.11 jmd

₸1.000 KZT = J$0.3291 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
1 KZT to JMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.34840.3559
Low0.32910.3291
Average0.34160.3467
Change-5.43%-3.99%
1 KZT to JMD stats

The performance of KZT to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3484 and a 30 day low of 0.3291. This means the 30 day average was 0.3416. The change for KZT to JMD was -5.43.

The performance of KZT to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3559 and a 90 day low of 0.3291. This means the 90 day average was 0.3467. The change for KZT to JMD was -3.99.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Jamaican Dollar
1 KZT0,32911 JMD
5 KZT1,64555 JMD
10 KZT3,29111 JMD
20 KZT6,58222 JMD
50 KZT16,45555 JMD
100 KZT32,91110 JMD
250 KZT82,27775 JMD
500 KZT164,55550 JMD
1000 KZT329,11100 JMD
2000 KZT658,22200 JMD
5000 KZT1.645,55500 JMD
10000 KZT3.291,11000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 JMD3,03849 KZT
5 JMD15,19245 KZT
10 JMD30,38490 KZT
20 JMD60,76980 KZT
50 JMD151,92450 KZT
100 JMD303,84900 KZT
250 JMD759,62250 KZT
500 JMD1.519,24500 KZT
1000 JMD3.038,49000 KZT
2000 JMD6.076,98000 KZT
5000 JMD15.192,45000 KZT
10000 JMD30.384,90000 KZT