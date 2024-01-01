Convert KZT to BBD at the real exchange rate

Kazakhstani tenges to Barbadian dollars today

1,000 kzt
4.23 bbd

₸1.000 KZT = Bds$0.004228 BBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KZT to BBDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00450.0045
Low0.00420.0042
Average0.00440.0045
Change-5.47%-5.38%
1 KZT to BBD stats

The performance of KZT to BBD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0045 and a 30 day low of 0.0042. This means the 30 day average was 0.0044. The change for KZT to BBD was -5.47.

The performance of KZT to BBD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0045 and a 90 day low of 0.0042. This means the 90 day average was 0.0045. The change for KZT to BBD was -5.38.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Barbadian Dollar
1 KZT0,00423 BBD
5 KZT0,02114 BBD
10 KZT0,04228 BBD
20 KZT0,08457 BBD
50 KZT0,21141 BBD
100 KZT0,42283 BBD
250 KZT1,05707 BBD
500 KZT2,11415 BBD
1000 KZT4,22829 BBD
2000 KZT8,45658 BBD
5000 KZT21,14145 BBD
10000 KZT42,28290 BBD
Conversion rates Barbadian Dollar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 BBD236,50300 KZT
5 BBD1.182,51500 KZT
10 BBD2.365,03000 KZT
20 BBD4.730,06000 KZT
50 BBD11.825,15000 KZT
100 BBD23.650,30000 KZT
250 BBD59.125,75000 KZT
500 BBD118.251,50000 KZT
1000 BBD236.503,00000 KZT
2000 BBD473.006,00000 KZT
5000 BBD1.182.515,00000 KZT
10000 BBD2.365.030,00000 KZT