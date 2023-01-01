10 Kazakhstani tenges to Barbadian dollars

Convert KZT to BBD at the real exchange rate

10 kzt
0,04 bbd

1.00000 KZT = 0.00439 BBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.324951.319618.29880.906050.7854531.582781.46821
1 CAD0.75474510.99596213.81090.6838320.5928171.19461.10813
1 SGD0.7578051.00405113.86690.6866050.5952211.199441.11262
1 ZAR0.05464850.07240640.07211410.04951380.04292380.08649630.0802355

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Barbadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BBD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to BBD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenges

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Barbadian Dollar
1 KZT0.00439 BBD
5 KZT0.02193 BBD
10 KZT0.04385 BBD
20 KZT0.08770 BBD
50 KZT0.21926 BBD
100 KZT0.43852 BBD
250 KZT1.09630 BBD
500 KZT2.19260 BBD
1000 KZT4.38520 BBD
2000 KZT8.77040 BBD
5000 KZT21.92600 BBD
10000 KZT43.85200 BBD
Conversion rates Barbadian Dollar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 BBD228.04000 KZT
5 BBD1140.20000 KZT
10 BBD2280.40000 KZT
20 BBD4560.80000 KZT
50 BBD11402.00000 KZT
100 BBD22804.00000 KZT
250 BBD57010.00000 KZT
500 BBD114020.00000 KZT
1000 BBD228040.00000 KZT
2000 BBD456080.00000 KZT
5000 BBD1140200.00000 KZT
10000 BBD2280400.00000 KZT