1,000 kyd
5,752.44 myr

$1.000 KYD = RM5.752 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KYD to MYRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.75775.8448
Low5.71655.7095
Average5.74245.7690
Change0.21%-0.32%
1 KYD to MYR stats

The performance of KYD to MYR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.7577 and a 30 day low of 5.7165. This means the 30 day average was 5.7424. The change for KYD to MYR was 0.21.

The performance of KYD to MYR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.8448 and a 90 day low of 5.7095. This means the 90 day average was 5.7690. The change for KYD to MYR was -0.32.

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDZARAUDCADGBP
1 USD183.3620.9331.35618.21.4991.3680.791
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.2180.0180.0160.009
1 EUR1.07189.30911.45319.4991.6061.4660.847
1 SGD0.73761.4740.688113.4211.1061.0090.583

Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Malaysian Ringgit
1 KYD5,75244 MYR
5 KYD28,76220 MYR
10 KYD57,52440 MYR
20 KYD115,04880 MYR
50 KYD287,62200 MYR
100 KYD575,24400 MYR
250 KYD1.438,11000 MYR
500 KYD2.876,22000 MYR
1000 KYD5.752,44000 MYR
2000 KYD11.504,88000 MYR
5000 KYD28.762,20000 MYR
10000 KYD57.524,40000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 MYR0,17384 KYD
5 MYR0,86919 KYD
10 MYR1,73839 KYD
20 MYR3,47678 KYD
50 MYR8,69195 KYD
100 MYR17,38390 KYD
250 MYR43,45975 KYD
500 MYR86,91950 KYD
1000 MYR173,83900 KYD
2000 MYR347,67800 KYD
5000 MYR869,19500 KYD
10000 MYR1.738,39000 KYD