5 Cayman Islands dollars to Icelandic krónas

Convert KYD to ISK at the real exchange rate

5 kyd
828.47 isk

1.00000 KYD = 165.69500 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cayman Islands dollars to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KYD to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cayman Islands dollars

KYD to USD

KYD to INR

KYD to EUR

KYD to SGD

KYD to ZAR

KYD to AUD

KYD to CAD

KYD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Icelandic Króna
1 KYD165.69500 ISK
5 KYD828.47500 ISK
10 KYD1656.95000 ISK
20 KYD3313.90000 ISK
50 KYD8284.75000 ISK
100 KYD16569.50000 ISK
250 KYD41423.75000 ISK
500 KYD82847.50000 ISK
1000 KYD165695.00000 ISK
2000 KYD331390.00000 ISK
5000 KYD828475.00000 ISK
10000 KYD1656950.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 ISK0.00604 KYD
5 ISK0.03018 KYD
10 ISK0.06035 KYD
20 ISK0.12070 KYD
50 ISK0.30176 KYD
100 ISK0.60352 KYD
250 ISK1.50880 KYD
500 ISK3.01759 KYD
1000 ISK6.03518 KYD
2000 ISK12.07036 KYD
5000 ISK30.17590 KYD
10000 ISK60.35180 KYD