Convert KYD to IDR at the real exchange rate

Cayman Islands dollars to Indonesian rupiahs today

1,000 kyd
1,99,69,500 idr

$1.000 KYD = Rp19,970 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KYD to IDRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High20,061.000020,061.0000
Low19,749.400019,323.2000
Average19,915.846719,682.9889
Change0.77%3.05%
1 KYD to IDR stats

The performance of KYD to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 20,061.0000 and a 30 day low of 19,749.4000. This means the 30 day average was 19,915.8467. The change for KYD to IDR was 0.77.

The performance of KYD to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 20,061.0000 and a 90 day low of 19,323.2000. This means the 90 day average was 19,682.9889. The change for KYD to IDR was 3.05.

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDZARAUDCADGBP
1 USD183.3620.9331.35618.21.4991.3680.791
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.2180.0180.0160.009
1 EUR1.07189.30911.45319.4991.6061.4660.847
1 SGD0.73761.4740.688113.4211.1061.0090.583

Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Indonesian Rupiah
1 KYD19.969,50000 IDR
5 KYD99.847,50000 IDR
10 KYD199.695,00000 IDR
20 KYD399.390,00000 IDR
50 KYD998.475,00000 IDR
100 KYD1.996.950,00000 IDR
250 KYD4.992.375,00000 IDR
500 KYD9.984.750,00000 IDR
1000 KYD19.969.500,00000 IDR
2000 KYD39.939.000,00000 IDR
5000 KYD99.847.500,00000 IDR
10000 KYD199.695.000,00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 IDR0,00005 KYD
5 IDR0,00025 KYD
10 IDR0,00050 KYD
20 IDR0,00100 KYD
50 IDR0,00250 KYD
100 IDR0,00501 KYD
250 IDR0,01252 KYD
500 IDR0,02504 KYD
1000 IDR0,05008 KYD
2000 IDR0,10015 KYD
5000 IDR0,25038 KYD
10000 IDR0,50076 KYD