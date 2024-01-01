Cayman Islands dollars to Bangladeshi takas today

Convert KYD to BDT at the real exchange rate

1,000 kyd
1,43,146 bdt

$1.000 KYD = Tk143.1 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KYD to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High143.2930143.2930
Low142.9270133.3170
Average143.1308138.9867
Change0.10%7.07%
1 KYD to BDT stats

The performance of KYD to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 143.2930 and a 30 day low of 142.9270. This means the 30 day average was 143.1308. The change for KYD to BDT was 0.10.

The performance of KYD to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 143.2930 and a 90 day low of 133.3170. This means the 90 day average was 138.9867. The change for KYD to BDT was 7.07.

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDZARAUDCADGBP
1 USD183.3620.9331.35618.21.4991.3680.791
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.2180.0180.0160.009
1 EUR1.07189.30911.45319.4991.6061.4660.847
1 SGD0.73761.4740.688113.4211.1061.0090.583

Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 KYD143,14600 BDT
5 KYD715,73000 BDT
10 KYD1.431,46000 BDT
20 KYD2.862,92000 BDT
50 KYD7.157,30000 BDT
100 KYD14.314,60000 BDT
250 KYD35.786,50000 BDT
500 KYD71.573,00000 BDT
1000 KYD143.146,00000 BDT
2000 KYD286.292,00000 BDT
5000 KYD715.730,00000 BDT
10000 KYD1.431.460,00000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 BDT0,00699 KYD
5 BDT0,03493 KYD
10 BDT0,06986 KYD
20 BDT0,13972 KYD
50 BDT0,34929 KYD
100 BDT0,69859 KYD
250 BDT1,74647 KYD
500 BDT3,49293 KYD
1000 BDT6,98586 KYD
2000 BDT13,97172 KYD
5000 BDT34,92930 KYD
10000 BDT69,85860 KYD