Convert KRW to UYU at the real exchange rate

50,000 South Korean wons to Uruguayan pesos

50,000 krw
1,447.34 uyu

₩1.000 KRW = $U0.02895 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KRW to UYULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02890.0289
Low0.02800.0276
Average0.02840.0283
Change3.25%4.49%
1 KRW to UYU stats

The performance of KRW to UYU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0289 and a 30 day low of 0.0280. This means the 30 day average was 0.0284. The change for KRW to UYU was 3.25.

The performance of KRW to UYU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0289 and a 90 day low of 0.0276. This means the 90 day average was 0.0283. The change for KRW to UYU was 4.49.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9331.3681.4990.79183.3621.3567.267
1 EUR1.07111.4661.6060.84789.3091.4537.786
1 CAD0.7310.68211.0960.57860.9410.9915.313
1 AUD0.6670.6230.91210.52755.6020.9044.847

How to convert South Korean wons to Uruguayan pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UYU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to UYU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Uruguayan Peso
1 KRW0,02895 UYU
5 KRW0,14473 UYU
10 KRW0,28947 UYU
20 KRW0,57893 UYU
50 KRW1,44734 UYU
100 KRW2,89467 UYU
250 KRW7,23668 UYU
500 KRW14,47335 UYU
1000 KRW28,94670 UYU
2000 KRW57,89340 UYU
5000 KRW144,73350 UYU
10000 KRW289,46700 UYU
20000 KRW578,93400 UYU
30000 KRW868,40100 UYU
40000 KRW1.157,86800 UYU
50000 KRW1.447,33500 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / South Korean Won
1 UYU34,54630 KRW
5 UYU172,73150 KRW
10 UYU345,46300 KRW
20 UYU690,92600 KRW
50 UYU1.727,31500 KRW
100 UYU3.454,63000 KRW
250 UYU8.636,57500 KRW
500 UYU17.273,15000 KRW
1000 UYU34.546,30000 KRW
2000 UYU69.092,60000 KRW
5000 UYU172.731,50000 KRW
10000 UYU345.463,00000 KRW